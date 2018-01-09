JHARSUGUDA: IN a major breakthrough, Lakhanpur police on Sunday busted a coal mafia racket and arrested nine persons involved in the illegal transportation of coal from Lakhanpur open cast mine in the district. Explaining the modus operandi of the racket, police said the accused used fake mining transit and MCL gate passes to transport coal from Lakhanpur open cast mine. Police also seized a car, a truck, fake transit pass and gate pass, a scanner, a printer, a computer and five unused transit and gate passes of Belpahar open cast mine along with some incriminating documents from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Trinath Jena (43) of Nuapada village in Belpahar, Premananda Jaiswal alias Prem (30) of Mirdhakela, Manoj Behera alias Bulu (43) of Nahakpada, Sonu Biswakarma (34), Bibek Jyoti Behera (35), Dipu Quresi (24) of Budhabalanga, Harpreet Singh alias Hapi (22) and Subhas Nag of Bandhbahal. Later, they were forwarded to a local court. Police said on Sunday when the security personnel of the mines at Belpahar came to know about the fake documents, the driver and the helper fled from the spot leaving behind the coalladen truck. On being informed, Project Officer of the mines Kishore Panda lodged an FIR with Lakhanpur police, who started investigation. Later, Lakhanpur police arrested nine persons involved in the illegal coal transportation from different places.