BHUBANESWAR: With the summer months remaining harsh in most parts of the State, the Government has decided to ensure drinking water supply through pipes to all urban areas by March 2019. Drinking water projects of `2,700 crore are being implemented in different urban areas.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here on Monday. The decision will benefit 70 lakh people residing in urban areas. The Chief Minister also asked the Urban Development Department to ensure completion of drinking water projects in water scarce areas before the summer this year.

Official sources said the `431 crore drinking water project for Berhampur city will be operational by November, this year. The project will cater to the drinking water needs of the city till 2045. Water will be drawn from Janibili diversion wire, about 55 km from Berhampur through underground pipes and a 60 mld capacity treatment plant will be constructed on the outskirts of city.

It was decided that drinking water projects for Baripada, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Jharsuguda being implemented at a cost of `318 crore will be completed by March, 2019. Besides, drinking water projects estimated at `342 crore for Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Rajgangpur, Sundargarh and Biramitrapur towns will also be made operational by March, 2019.

Drinking water supply projects for IIT and NISER being implemented on PPP mode will also be completed by March, this year. Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari, Chief Secretary AP Padhi and senior officials were present.

Water works

