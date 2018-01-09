BHUBANESWAR: Police investigation has found that Vinay Karamcheti, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of get2thegame.com, made a cool `18 lakh through sale of fake tickets by tampering online ticketing system for the India-Sri Lanka T20 International match played at Barabati Stadium on December 20. The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had franchised Karamcheti’s agency for printing a total of 43,929 tickets for the mat c h o f which 9,300 were to be sold online.

Besides, distribution of tickets to online purchasers and validating the tickets for the match was entrusted with the agency. However, Karmachet is alleged to have sold more than 1,500 fake tickets for the match by manipulating the ticketing system. The Commissionerate Police had sent in a team to Bengaluru where it conducted raids on the office of get2thegame.com and the press where the tickets were printed. Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Karamcheti had printed 1500 extra tickets clandestinely to make more income illegally.

Besides the 1500 extra tickets, Karamcheti had sold more tickets without seat number and security code on online system for which he could not able to provide tickets to online purchasers, he said. Karamcheti gained cash to the tune of `18 lakh through the illegal means, police said adding that, they collected evidence in connection with the fraud. Documents and e-mail conversations between get2thegame.com and the printing press at Bengaluru have been secured by the Cuttack Police. “We are going to submit a s t r o n g chargesheet s u b m i t t e d against the accused,” he Singh informed.

Due to issue of unauthenticated and forged tickets, the online ticket holders had to face severe inconvenience as the security personnel barred them entering Gallery no-2 following which they staged a dharna and demonstration on the spot. Though OCA had not lodged a complaint against the agency, acting on the FIRs filed by persons who were deprived of enjoying the match due to the fraud, police arrested Karamcheti on December 21. He is now behind the bars.