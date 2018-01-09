BHUBANESWAR: City police on Monday arrested a security guard for duping a youth on the pretext of giving him job. The security guard Bijay Kumar Satpathy, who works with a telecommunications company’s office under Saheed Nagar police limits, had taken `1.10 lakh from Santosh Kumar Patra of Balianta in 2015 to provide the latter’s younger brother a job in a hospital here. However, Satpathy neither executed the deal nor refunded Patra’s money. Satpathy verbally abused and threatened Patra of dire consequences when he asked for his money. Subsequently, Patra lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police. “We nabbed the security guard after receiving a cheating complaint against him. A case has been registered and he was produced in court on Monday,” Saheed Nagar police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now