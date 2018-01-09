Man arrested for job fraud
By Express News Service | Published: 09th January 2018 04:09 AM |
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 07:15 AM | A+A A- |
BHUBANESWAR: City police on Monday arrested a security guard for duping a youth on the pretext of giving him job. The security guard Bijay Kumar Satpathy, who works with a telecommunications company’s office under Saheed Nagar police limits, had taken `1.10 lakh from Santosh Kumar Patra of Balianta in 2015 to provide the latter’s younger brother a job in a hospital here. However, Satpathy neither executed the deal nor refunded Patra’s money. Satpathy verbally abused and threatened Patra of dire consequences when he asked for his money. Subsequently, Patra lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police. “We nabbed the security guard after receiving a cheating complaint against him. A case has been registered and he was produced in court on Monday,” Saheed Nagar police said.