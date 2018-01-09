BHUBANESWAR: A case has been registered against former Talabania Inspector Ramakanta Patra for assaulting a reporter of an electronic media house in Capital Hospital on Sunday evening.Capital police station IIC Manas Garnaik said the officer is still undergoing treatment after getting injured in an accident on Sunday.

Apart from transferring Patra to police headquarters in Puri, no action has been initiated against him by Odisha Police or State Government. Patra was apparently in an inebriated state when he had come to Capital Hospital after the accident.The police was being carried on a wheelchair when the scribe Subhakanta Padhiary reached there. Soon after the cameraman started recording, Patra got up from the wheelchair and targeted the device. Padhiary intervened but was abused and assaulted by the cop.

The reporter alleged that Capital police station officers reached the hospital, but they did not come to his rescue even after seeing that he was being attacked by Patra.Meanwhile, Home Secretary Asit Tripathy has asked Crime Branch ADG to supervise the investigation until DGP Dr RP Sharma returns from the conference of DGPs and IGPs in Madhya Pradesh.