PARADIP:Workers of various stevedoring agencies associated with Paradip Port Trust on Monday demanded shortening of their work hours from 18 hours to eight hours per day.Seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister and the Union Ministry for Shipping in the matter, they submitted memoranda to the Chairman of Paradip Port Trust, the Collector, Jagatsinghpur, the Superintendent of Police and the Labour Commissioner.

The workers lodged an FIR against the owners of the stevedoring agencies for allegedly threatening them with dire consequences if they raise their raise. Meanwhile, the workers warned of agitation if their demand is not fulfilled.

According to sources, there are at least 2,500 workers who have been outsourced from various stevedoring agencies for carrying out cargo operation in Paradip port.The agitating workers claimed that working beyond eight hours a day is unsafe and a violation of the industrial norms. Earlier, thousands of drivers and helpers of Paradip Port had staged protest on August 17, demanding reduction of the working hours. The cargo operation was affected during the agitation for at least two days.

Later, Paradip Port Trust authority directed the stevedore agencies to engage the drivers for only eight hours per day or face penalty. Though the agencies followed PPT’s directive for drivers, they didn’t do so for other workers.