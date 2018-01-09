VISHAKAPATNAM: A collegian's death here a couple of days ago took a turn after police from his native Odisha asked PM Palem police here to investigate his allegations of ragging.

Shreyash Kesharwani (16), student of a college here, had died on January 6 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rourkela in Odisha.

Inspector K Lakshmana Murthy of PM Palem police station said that a communication from Govindpur police in Odisha had been received and a fresh investigation into the case had begun.

Police said that Kesharwani, a native of Garposh area under Bamra block of Sambalpur district in Odisha, had told his family that he was ragged and beaten up on December 26 by some students in the college's hostel.

The family had reportedly recorded his statement on a mobile phone while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital in Odisha, Palem police said.

Inspector Murthy said that the contents of the mobile recording made by the victim's relatives would be examined.

College authorities meanwhile told police that there was no incident of ragging and that Kesharwani had injured himself after he fell in the bathroom.

College authorities told police that his father took him back to Odisha and they got to know of his death on January 6.