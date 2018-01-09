BHUBANESWAR: THE process for implementation of 76 projects for which investors had evinced interest after the Make-in-Odisha conclaves organised by the State Government has started. Of the 76 projects, more than 60 have shown progress. Progress of the projects were reviewed by Industries Minister Niranjan Pujari in the presence of Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallik in the Secretariat here on Monday.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons that promoters had evinced interest in 124 projects with an investment proposal of `365 crore following the conclaves at Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. The Chief Secretary said out of the 76 projects, implementation of which have already started, 55 have been approved by the single window committees at the State and district level. Implementation of five more have started after departmental clearance as these did not require clearance by the single window committee. Rest of the project proposals are being scrutinised by the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) and the departments concerned.

Official sources said the approved projects include 10 in the food processing sector, eight each in the manufacturing and metals and mines sectors, seven each in tourism and petrochemicals and plastic sectors. The rest 21 proposed projects are in health, infrastructure, information technology, electronics, energy, green energy and textiles sectors. Problems faced by each of the projects were discussed. Principal Secretary in the Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department Chandra Sekhar Kumar, Special Secretary in the Finance Department Ashok Kumar Meena and senior officials were present.