BHUBANESWAR: THE Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided in principle to start a Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) at Rourkela. The proposed unit will function under the supervision of Press Information Bureau, Bhubaneswar. As part of the move, the Ministry has posted senior officers of Indian Information Service in all the States to workout mergers of the field publicity units. In Odisha, Ranjana Dev Sharma has joined as the new ADG. Apart from looking after Press Information Bureau, she will also be in charge of additional Press Registrar, Odisha region.

This is for the first time that an officer of the rank of Additional Director General has been posted in the State. Sharma will be overall incharge of all the field publicity units in the State. The ADG has been asked to undertake a detailed exercise of rationalisation of human and infrastructural resources of Directorate of Field Publicity, Songs and Drama Division (S&DD), Directorate of Advertising and Field Publicity (DAVP). The integration work will be completed in time-bound manner within six months. Meanwhile, I&B Secretary NK Sinha has written to Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi requesting him to provide requisite office space at Rourkela for the proposed bureau.