BHUBANESWAR: A tourist, who had been hit by a safari bus in Nandankanan Zoological Park on January 3, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Amiya Ranjan Bharimal, the tourist, belonged to Khurda district and was receiving treatment at a private hospital here. While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced `2 lakh compensation for the kin of Bharimal, Nandankanan Police has arrested safari bus driver, Subhash Chandra Sahoo of Nayagarh district.

“We have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 (A) of IPC and Sahoo was produced in a court on Monday,” Nandankanan police station IIC Rabindranath Meher said. Besides Amiya, the safari bus had hit two other tourists from Khurda district. The incident had occurred outside Lion Safari when the bus was getting back to the stand. The bus was allegedly over-speeding and the driver lost control and hit the three tourists.