CUTTACK: IN a tragic incident, a 28-yearold youth was found brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants near Birupa bridge under Jagatpur police limits on Sunday night. The deceased, Nirjhar Behera was working as Manager (Finance) with Stewart School in Bhubaneswar. He was supposed to get married on January 10. According to the FIR filed by the deceased’s father, Kamal Behera, Nirjhar had come home on leave for his marriage.

Kamal said, Nirjhar received a phone call on Sunday night following which he left the house in a car. He informed the family that he was going to meet somebody at Birupa bridge and would return soon for dinner. However, when his son did not return, Kamal called him at 10:25 pm. First the call was rejected and phone was later switched off, Kamal maintained in the FIR. Suspecting foul play, Kamal rushed to the spot and found the car parked near the bridge. As he could not trace Nirjhar, Kamal called two of his son’s friends with whom he scouted the bridge area.

After a frantic search, they spotted a profusely bleeding Nirjhar near the old closed toll gate counter adjacent to Birupa bridge. His body bore severe injury marks. Nirjhar is believed to have been attacked with sharp weapons. Kamal and two others rushed Nirjhar to a nursing home at Choudwar but as the authorities refused to treat him, they took him to another private hospital in Cuttack in a PCR van. When that hospital too refused to admit him in such a critical condition, they rushed Nirjhar to SCB MCH where he was declared brought dead. The Beheras reside in Kapaleswar area. Choudwar Police has begun investigation but no one has been arrested so far.