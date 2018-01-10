BIJEPUR: As political confrontation between BJP and BJD intensifies after the attack on saffron party activist Manoranjan Meher’s house in Bijepur’s Padagaon village, Bargarh Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for their suspected involvement in the firing incident.

However, the police was quick to claim that main accused Mohammad Arshad alias Raja Khan had previous animosity with Manoranjan and his attack had no political undertone in the firing incident.

Bargarh Police also seized a MUV and a country-made revolver from Khan and an associate Sushatan Bhoi. Khan belongs to Luharachati while Bhoi is a native of Sohela. Khan currently resides at Ambapali in Bargarh district.

Bargarh Superintendent of Police B Jugal Kishore claimed that Khan admitted to the crime but declined having any political motive. Since an old rivalry existed between Khan and Manoranjan, the former was looking for an opportunity to settle the scores with the BJP activist, police added.

“When Khan saw the video of Manoranjan bad mouthing BJD leader and Labour Minister Sushant Singh in public, he planned to take advantage of the situation and add political colour to the firing,” the SP said. Police will take Khan in remand to trace the root of the incident.

While efforts are underway to nab another absconding suspect in the case, Sohela Police released three others - Mohammad Habib and Manglu Khan and Ramesh Kumbhar - after interrogation.

While BJP workers staged demonstrations across Western Odisha demanding action against Labour Minister Singh, effigies of Chief Minister were burnt at Golebazar in Sambalpur and at NAC Chowk of Boudh. The BJP workers also submitted a memorandum to the Governor in Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir.

Though there are no reports of further violence, a platoon police force stands deployed in Padagaon.

Meanwhile, a confidante of Singh visited Sohela on Tuesday and held a closed-door meeting with him. While it could not be ascertained what transpired in the meeting, the confidante left for Bhubaneswar immediately.

The Minister has been embroiled in controversies related to poll violence in the past as well. In 2012, his name was linked to violence at Kalangapali in Bargarh Sadar block during panchayat polls. Similarly, he was blamed for a firing incident at Bhatigaon panchayat during the polls on February 18 last year. His supporters were accused of terrorising people during filing of nominations in Bhatli block during the same time.

Once a protege of MP Prasanna Acharya, Singh parted ways with his mentor apparently after nurturing ambitions to contest polls from Bhatli Assembly segment.