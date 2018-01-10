KORAPUT: The border disputes between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh took a twist on Tuesday after Vizianagaram District Collector Vibek Jadav and former Salur MLA RP Bhanja Deo visited Tala Ganjeipadar village where they distributed blankets and pension to 65 beneficiaries under the flagship Janmabhoomi programme of the neighbouring State. Andhra’s move took the State by complete surprise as it claims complete occupation over 21 villages of Kotia panchayat in the district.

Koraput Collector Anupam Saha sent the Sub-Collector, the Pottangi Tehsildar and the Block Development Officer to the village to take stock of the situation. A report would be submitted to the Government, he said. While Saha acknowledged that his Vizianagaram counterpart had distributed blankets and pension under Janmabhoomi programme, he said Koraput administration executes all welfare measures in Kotia panchayat.

Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi said the 21 disputed villages have 22 anganwadi centres and 23 schools for decades and a sarpanch also represents the panchayat. “It is an attempt by the Vizianagaram Collector to take credit from his Government and highlight himself in the media,” he added. Pangi, a member of Assembly boundary committee, urged the Speaker for special attention to the borders of Odisha for basic needs like drinking water, electricity, health and communication. Koraput SP Vishal K Singh said he was not aware of the visit of the Vizianagaram Collector. However, before the visit of Jadav, a huge number of Greyhound personnel were deployed to avert any untoward situation since the area is Maoist-affected.