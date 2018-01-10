KEONJHAR: Tension flared up in the region after supporters of Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud ransacked and set afire the party office of BJD at Anandpur here on Tuesday afternoon.

Political rivalry between School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra, who is also the MLA of Ghasipura, and Mahakud is said to be the reason behind the incident.

Hundreds of activists of Jagat Janani Trust, of which Mahakud is the chairman, laid seige to the BJD office located at Salapada by-pass square within Ghasipura police limits. It also happens to be the residence of the Minister’s son Debapriya Patra. The irate supporters vandalised the BJD office-cum-residence before setting it on fire. Sources said police failed to control the supporters of the MLA.

Both the sides were eyeballing each other since Monday when supporters of Mahakud under the banner of Jagat Janani Seva Trust were distributing blankets to people at Machhalo village within Ramachandrapur police limits. While vice-chairman of Anandpur Municipality Suresh Sahoo was leading the blanket distribution programme, BJD supporters assembled at the spot and forcibly stopped the event.

The BJD workers, owing allegiance to Minister Patra, alleged that the blanket distribution programme was being carried out with a political motive. However, Mahakud supporters resisted and a clash between both the groups ensued. Former BJD Sarpanch Prasanna Patra sustained severe injuries after being attacked by Mahakud’s supporters.

Following the clash, Mahakud’s supporters blocked National Highway 20 at Salapada for four hours demanding action against the BJD workers. They also met Anandpur SDPO Amulya Kumar Routray seeking arrest of the members of the rival group. On Tuesday morning, the Champua MLA’s supporters also gheraoed the SDPO office seeking arrest of the rival BJD group members.

In a separate incident on Monday, Keonjhar police had arrested 17 supporters of Mahakud from different places on charges of illegally collecting money at Joda, Barbil, Bolani, Rugudi and Bamebari. Among the arrested are close aides of Mahakud.

Protesting the arrests, Mahakud’s supporters staged demonstrations in front of various police stations. The protests were continuing till Tuesday evening. While the police are on its toes to control the law and order situation, Anandpur area remains tense till reports last came in.