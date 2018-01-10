BHAWANIPATNA: Resentment is brewing among locals over the stone crusher unit at Jamunabahal near Dadpur village in Kalahandi. On Tuesday, hundreds of people from Dadpur and Jamunabahal villages staged demonstration near the crusher unit demanding its immediate closure.

The agitators alleged that the unit has been set up in gochar land and the quarry is operating in violation of pollution guidelines. Rayati land of several villagers of both Jamunabahal and Dadpur has become unfit for farming due to dust from the crusher unit, they said.

Moreover, the pollution caused by the crusher unit is having an adverse impact on the health of villagers. Several villagers have developed kidney ailments due to dust pollution, the protestors alleged.

As per reports, Sub-Collector of Bhawanipatna Surya Narayan Dash had visited the crusher unit on December 23 last year following complaints from the villagers. After the visit, Dash submitted a report to the Tehsildar in which he stated that the crusher unit is not adhering to rules while the quarry is being operated illegally.

While the lease agreement of the unit for 2017-18 was cubic 1100 metres, the operator was extracting 200 cubic metres per day to cater to the automated plant near the site. Therefore, the quantum of royalty is evasive, insignificant and is causing great loss to the exchequer, the report stated.

This apart, the tremor generated by the explosions, which are intensive, at the quarry was affecting the villages. The dust also affected the villagers and farm land, Dash had said in his report.

Demanding immediate cancellation of its lease, the irate villagers also forced the owner of the crusher unit and quarry to stop operation.

Among others, Congress leader and former Union Minister Bhakta Das as well as local BJD and BJP leaders joined the villagers in the protest. There was heavy police deployment to avert any law and order situation.