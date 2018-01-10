ANGUL: A sub-inspector of Banarpal police station was suspended on Tuesday for demanding money from the family of a rape victim. Angul SP Brijesh Rai said, the SI Gayadhar Behera has been shifted to district police office. Sub Divisional Police Officer of Angul Harihar Pani has been asked to probe the case. Departmental proceeding will also be initiated again the sub-inspector, Rai said. As per report, a case was registered in Banarpal police station on January 4 after the parents of a minor girl alleged that their daughter was repeatedly raped by one 30-year-old Mithun Behera of Languliabeda village.

When the victim had gone to record her statement before the Magistrate, Gayadhar allegedly asked her parents to give `2000 for the expenses. Later, the police official clarified that he had said it in a lighter vein.

However, the matter was reported in a vernacular daily following which the SP took cognizance of it and suspended Gayadhar. Meanwhile, though the rape victim filed the complaint five days back, the cops are yet to nab the accused who is on the run. Banarpal IIC K Majhi said “The accused is absconding since the complaint was lodged. All efforts are being made to arrest Mithun as soon.”