VISAKHAPATNAM/SAMBALPUR: Even as Sambalpur police registered a murder case in connection with death of Shreyas Kesharwani, a Class XI student from Sambalpur district who died after allegedly being thrashed by three students at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Marikavalasa of Visakhapatnam, his father Sailesh on Tuesday submitted a video clip of the boy, naming his harassers, to Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma.

“Authorities of the educational institution are also responsible. Though my son brought the incident to the notice of the management, they failed to take any action,” he told reporters.

The Odisha police had a word with their Vizag counterparts about transferring the case and a two-member team has started from Sambalpur to Vizag. PM Palem inspector K Lakshmana Murthy said that the Odisha team is likely to meet them on Wednesday.

“After receiving written orders related to handing over the case, we will begin investigation here. We will check the post-mortem report too as it will contain crucial evidence in the case,” he said.

According to sources, three students from Bihar and Chhattisgarh thrashed Shreyas on the hostel premises. He is learnt to have complained to the institute’s vice-principal about leg pain after falling in the bathroom on December 26.

Three days later, he was taken to his house in Garposh. After he complained of severe chest pain, he was admitted to a hospital where he died on January 6. Sources said before his death, Shreyas had told his parents the names of three students who thrashed him.

Vizag police said fights between north and south Indian students over petty issues at hostels of private residential colleges in Vizag were not rare. Once the case is taken over, the Vizag police will retrieve call data and text messages exchanged between the students.

The vice-principal of the institute told cops there was no possibility of a fight between the students on the campus.