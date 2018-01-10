MALKANGIRI: Security threat looms over Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC)-run Power House at Balimela with all the 65 guards resorting to cease-work over non-payment of their salary.

The security guards, who get a meagre `233 per day, have not been paid their salaries for four months. The guards of Balimela hydro power project are managed by Bhubaneswar-based Samaya Security Services Private limited. The one-year contract to the firm was awarded through tender process by OHPC last year.

On Monday, the security guards staged protest en masse in front of the Power House building main gate demanding to be heard by the higher officials. The guards sought the intervention of district Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, SP Jagmohan Meena, Labour Officer Madan Mohan Paik and Berhampur-based EPF Commissioner in the matter. The guards alleged that even their deducted EPF amount has also not been deposited.

Meanwhile, a security guard collapsed and fell down near the main gate during the protest. He was identified as Ghenu Khilla. Sources said Ghenu was mentally stressed due to financial crisis. He was rushed to Balimela Hospital in a critical condition. As per reports, Ghenu has received serious brain injury and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Without pay, most of the guards are starving and leading a miserable life, the sources added.

Contacted, Labour Officer Paik said basing on the direction of the Collector, the authorities of Balimela hydro power project have been asked to deduct the requisite amount from the contractor’s bill and clear the pending dues of security guards at the earliest.On the other hand, Senior General Manager of Balimela hydro power project Saroj Kumar Panigrahi said the dues of security personnel will be cleared once the service provider submits the pending bill for the last three months.