CUTTACK: The infighting in Mahanga unit of BJD intensified ahead of a function in Buhalo panchayat under Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district.

According to reports, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda is scheduled to inaugurate an overhead water tank project constructed from MPLAD funds in the panchayat on January 11. While the local unit of BJD has started protesting the programme, its dissident group welcomed it and is making all efforts to make the programme a success.

On Sunday, Nischintakoili block BJD president Ramakanta Mohanty and Panchayat Samiti chairperson Sabita Ojha have written to Cuttack Collector seeking cancellation of permission granted for the inauguration programme scheduled to be held on January 11. They have also submitted copies of the letter to Chief Minister, Director General of Police, Home Secretary and Cuttack SP (Rural).

In the letter, the local unit of BJD has alleged that Panda is not in touch with local residents and there is resentment among people which may take an ugly shape as the MP is attending the programme while local Mahanga MLA and Health Minister Pratap Jena is ignored in the event.

On the other hand, Buhalo gram panchayat Sarpanch Sarojini Das and many local intellectuals, countering the protest wrote a letter to the Cuttack Collector on Monday seeking cooperation during the scheduled inauguration of the overhead water tank by the MP as some unscrupulous persons are trying to mar the programme.

In the letter, the Sarpanch and local intellectuals have stated that around 7000 people of Buhalo panchayat, including 1150 tribal residents, have been facing tough times in availing safe drinking water as most of the tube-wells get defunct during summer due to drastic decline in ground water level.