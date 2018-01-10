BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has reached the final rounds of Energy Globe Award -2017 as the only organisation from India.

The university is vying for the award for modernising its kitchen for 27,000 students through biogas plant, steam-based cooking System, solar heating system and rain water conservation system which has earned international praise.

The Energy Globe Award is considered an important achievement in the field of environment. This year, it will be handed over in the Presidential Palace in Tehran, Iran.

As many as 2000 projects from 178 countries are in competition in the categories of land, fire, water, air and youth.

Finalists of in the fire category represent India, Thailand and Spain. The award will be presented on January 15 and 16.