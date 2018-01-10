BHUBANESWAR: Lalchnd Jewellers, one of the largest jewellery showrooms of eastern India, has come up with a unique TV commercial that celebrates the spirit of Odia women and festivals in all its grandeur and classiness.

Directed by Mumbai-based Ad filmmaker Anand Oberoi, the film showcases the rich tradition and culture of the State and pays tribute to Odia Woman.

Founder Chairman Sunjoy Hans said, people of Odisha have always put their trust on Lalchnd when it comes to celebratory occasions. To celebrate the trust, we decided to come up with this new TVC.”

Oberoi said, the commercial will initially be aired on TV and theatres followed by digital, outdoor and print campaigns.