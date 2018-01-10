BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday set October 2 deadline for providing electricity to all households in the State.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here. About 28 lakh households in Odisha do not have electricity.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of rural electrification programme in the State. Out of 47,677 villages, 47,655 have been provided electricity. The rest 22 villages will be connected with electricity by the month end.

Focus will be on 22,000 villages which have not been fully electrified. Such villages are mostly in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Balangir, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts.

It was decided that every month three such districts will be electrified to complete the work within the next 10 months. The CS and district Collectors will review the progress.