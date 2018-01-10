SORO: Two persons were arrested and five others detained for interrogation in connection with a viral video showing a mentally challenged minor girl being beaten up severely after being tied with a rope by them for allegedly stealing firewood in Odisha’s Soro block.

The incident reportedly took place on January 4.

According to sources, the girl, Rachana Lenka, had allegedly stolen some firewood from the house of Laxmidhar Sahoo of the same village.

Sources said, Bipin Sahoo, a relative of Laxmidhar, tied the girl with a rope and beat her up by dragging her on the road with the help of other villagers.

The video showed that some of the villagers also watched the incident as mute spectators. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl alleged that Sahoo family had offered them Rs 1,000 to suppress the matter.

“I thought that my daughter had committed a mistake as she is mentally unstable. Later, I came to know from the video that she was beaten up by them. They are now offering us Rs. 1,000 to hush up the matter,” said Rachana’s mother.

An investigation is underway.