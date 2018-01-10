BALANGIR: A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging that three natives of Jholapathar village in Nuapada district were being held captives as bonded labourers and tortured at Natenpura in Secunderabad of Telangana.

According to petitioner Dillip Kumar Dash, labour contractor Chinu Kumar Jangia was exploiting the labourers since October last year.

Dash alleged that local labour contractors Suna, Raju Tandi and Umesh Sunani of Badamahesar village in Khariar area of Nuapada district took four labourers Jitendra Tandi, Benudhar Tandi, Sagar Tandi and Mangal Tandi of Jholapathar village to Hyderabad and Secunderabad by promising them lucrative wages. However, the contractors sold them to Jangia at Narenpura.

Mangal, meanwhile, managed to escape from the clutches of Jangia on November 12 and narrated his ordeal before Nuapada district administration.

The petitioner urged the Commission to direct the State Government to intervene in the matter and rescue the victims. The petition also sought compensation for the labourers as per the provisions of Bonded Labour Rehabilitation Scheme of the State.