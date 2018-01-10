BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to retain faculty members in the newly established medical colleges in Odisha, the State Government on Tuesday hiked salary of professors, associate professors and assistant professors who were appointed on contract in the State-run medical colleges.

Professors who were getting a monthly pay of `90,000 will now get `1.25 lakh, associate professors who were earning `75,000 a month will be paid `1 lakh and assistant professors who were getting `60,000 will now get `75,000.

Sources said the hike comes into effect from January 1, this year and it is over and above the location-based incentives provided by the State Government in the tribal-dominated areas.

The salary will be increased by three pc every year if their performance is found satisfactory. The salary has been hiked following approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, informed Health Minister Pratap Jena.