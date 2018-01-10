BHUBANESWAR: The NITI Aayog’s initiative to bring rapid transformation in eight of the aspirational districts was not acceptable to the Odisha Government which felt that the plan panel’s motive was against the spirit of federalism.

The State Government’s rejection of NITI Aayog’s proposal for signing a memorandum of understanding to bring about a balanced and inclusive growth of the most backward districts in the State stems from the apprehension that this is an attempt by the Centre to encroach upon the State’s authority.

While the BJP is spitting venom on the ruling BJD for boycotting the meeting of the district collectors convened by the plan panel in New Delhi on January 4 for chalking out a joint strategy for development and seeking an explanation from the Government, Chief Secretary A P Padhi’s December 6 letter to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is explicit.

Explaining the factors that are not acceptable to the State, Padhi said, “The State administration is not in a position to sign any MoU with NITI Aayog and engage with Prabhari officers.”

“The issue of signing MoU with NITI Aayog has constitutional ramifications. It has to be discussed in a larger forum like Inter-State Council and the views of the State Government need to be ascertained beforehand,” the letter said.

The concept of identifying some districts as backward and appointing ‘Prabahari’ officers of the Centre is a matter which will have a direct impact on the federal structure of the Constitution. Besides, the issue needs to be discussed by the State Cabinet, he said.

When the Odisha Government is fully engaged with its development agenda aiming at inclusive growth of the State, any deviation will be counter productive.

As the State is facing certain developmental challenges which need focused attention, Padhi said the State Government has assigned Secretary-level officers to each district and they have been making extensive field visits to oversee the implementation of high priority government schemes. Besides, Additional Chief Secretary- level officers were appointed as mentoring officers of a few districts to ensure effective coordination among departments.

Taking objection to the selection of the eight districts, Padhi said, “The unilateral identification and labeling them as most backward districts will have a deep impact on the collective social psyche of the people of the area. Besides, no formal structured consultation was made with the State Government during the process of selection.”

Voicing the State Government’s concern over the withdrawal of special Central assistance for area-specific development programmes, the Chief Secretary had said that the Centre is yet to restore financial aid for KBK region, Integrated Action Plan districts and backward regions under BRGF despite drawing the attention of the Prime Minister.

What is Odisha Government's argument

The proposal has to be discussed in a larger forum like the Inter-State Council and the views of the State Government need to be ascertained beforehand.

Appointment of ‘Prabahari’ officers of the Centre will have direct impact on the federal structure of the Constitution.

The issue needs to be discussed by the State Cabinet.

Unilateral identification and labeling of backward districts will have a deep impact on the collective social psyche of people.