BHUBANESWAR: Financial performance of the State has shown a marked improvement on both the counts of revenue generation and utilisation of budgetary allocation by the end of the third quarter of the current financial year.

While the total revenue collection has increased by 23.33 pc against the corresponding period of last financial year, the budget expenditure has shown a growth of 5.5 pc during the same period.

The revenue collection from own tax sources up to December 2017 was Rs 19,722 crore against Rs 15,239 crore during the same period of 2016-17. Similarly, the collection from non-tax sources during the same period was Rs 5,291 crore against the collection of Rs 5,042 crore during 2016-17. The total revenue generation from both the tax and non-tax sources during 2017-18 was around Rs 25,013 crore against Rs 20,282 crore during same period last fiscal.

This was know from a review on the financial performance of the State by Chief Secretary AP Padhi at a meeting of all Secretaries here on Tuesday. The State Government has utilised Rs 59,572 crore out of the total budget allocation of Rs 1,16,739.44 crore. The fund utilisation during the same period last fiscal was Rs 56,456 crore.

Social sector spending was highest with Rs 24,965 crore, while the expenditure in infrastructure sector was around Rs 9,889 crore followed by Rs 8,821 crore in agriculture and allied sector.The Chief Secretary advised Secretaries to look into convergence of budgetary and non-budgetary resources of their departments.

As the annual budget for 2018-19 is expected be presented in the third week of February, Padhi asked the Secretaries to ensure utilisation of funds by the end of this fiscal. He further directed departments to furnish information for 15th Finance Commission by April 15.