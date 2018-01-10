BHUBANESWAR: The City Police on Tuesday arrested two anti-socials after an exchange of fire in Dhabalahara area under Balianta police limits and seized two country-made guns and live ammunition. The duo was identified as Sushant Sahoo of Balipatna and Harihar Samal alias Mental of Jagatpur. Both were shot in the legs.

Acting on a tip-off that six anti-socials were planning a dacoity, Balianta police and Special Squad conducted a raid. While other miscreants fled from the spot, Susahant and Harihar were arrested. The two injured were later sent to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, Sushant and Harihar have criminal antecedents and over 20 cases have been registered against them at various police stations in the State.

The two had opened fire at a liquor salesman on the outskirts of the city a few days back and had looted cash from him. “The two are involved in crimes across several areas of the State. They were also active in the Capital,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.