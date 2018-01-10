CUTTACK: A 34-year-old woman died allegedly after undergoing sterilisation surgery at a government-organised family planning camp at Alipur Public Health Centre (PHC) in Jajpur district. The deceased woman has been identified as Sabtri Mallik of Bari locality.

According to the FIR filed by her husband Basant Malik at Malgodown police station, Sabitri had undergone sterilisation surgery organised by Jajpur district health department on December 30. Dr. Himansu Sekhar Ratha had conducted the surgery. Two days later, she developed complication with symptoms of nausea following which Basant contacted Dr Rath on January 1. Dr Rath admitted her in the hospital for two days. On January 5, Dr Rath referred Sabitri to a nursing home at Jobra with hand written slip, the FIR maintained.

After conducting various tests, the nursing home doctor advised her to go for further surgery by telling her that due to faulty sterilisation surgery, she was suffering from gastrointestinal obstruction, the FIR maintained.

Sabitri, who then underwent surgery for the obstruction on January 6, succumbed three days later on January 9 due to alleged negligence of the nursing home doctor in providing proper and timely treatment, the FIR alleged.

Acting on the FIR, Malgodown police has started investigating into the matter. The body has been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered after interrogating the nursing home doctor, said IIC, Malgodown police station DP Patro.