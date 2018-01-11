BHUBANESWAR: The Capital is all set to host 61st All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) from January 17 to 21. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the event on January 18 at Janata Maidan.

The five-day national conference being organised by the Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Odisha (AOGO) under the aegis of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) will have live surgery demonstrations and several brainstorming sessions on latest developments in the field.

Organising chairperson Dr PC Mahapatra said the conference is being held in Odisha for the third time after a gap of 16 years. About 10,000 delegates and 1200 faculty members from across the country besides 55 foreign faculties from different countries including USA, UK, Australia, Spain, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and other European, Pacific and South Asian Countries, are expected to attend.

The scientific programme designed by Scientific Chairperson and president of AOGO Dr Maya Padhi will be held from January 19 to 21 and focus on improving maternal and neonatal care.

“Deliberations on pregnancy loss, contraception, endometriosis and fourth dimension of obstetrics and gynaecology will be held. Officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department of both the Centre and State will discuss maternal and child health,” Dr Mahapatra informed.

Organising secretary Dr HP Pattanaik, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena, president of FOGSI Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, president of International Gynec Federation (FIGO) Dr CN Purandare, American Federation (ACOG) Dr Thomas Gelhous, Royal College (RCOG) president Dr Lessly Regan, Asia Pacific Federation (AOFOG), Dr Rohana Hathotua and South Asian Federation (SAFOG) Dr Rubina Sohail will also attend.