BARGARH: Police on Wednesday arrested the third accused involved in firing at the house of mandal president of BJP Yuva Morcha Manoranjan Meher at Padagaon in Bijepur. He was identified as Krupa Sindhu Singh (25) of Majhipada in Sohela.

Earlier on Tuesday, Police had arrested Mohammad Arshad alias Raja Khan and Sushatan Bhoi for their involvement in the incident. The duo was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Padampur SDPO L N Panda said Singh was arrested from a hotel and would be produced before a court on Thursday. The accused has five cases of extortion against him in Sohela police station. The cops are interrogating him to corroborate the version of the other two accused, he added.

On the other hand, Padampur BJP MLA Pradeep Purohit refused to buy police version that the firing incident had no political undertone. Addressing mediapersons, he termed the investigation as unfortunate and claimed that Labour Minister Sushanta Singh could not tolerate Manoranjan bad mouthing him. In order to prove his supremacy, the Minister hired criminals to fire at the BJP youth leader, the MLA alleged. Moreover, the cops are cooking up an unacceptable story at the instance of Singh, he claimed.

Purohit said Manoranjan’s brother Gangadhar had named Samiti member Gopal Meher and Nisanga Meher in his complaint to police but cops are yet to arrest them. He alleged that the investigation seems to be a plot to protect the Minister.

Demanding that the call records of Singh and Bargarh SP be verified and made public, Purohit dared the State Government to order a CBI probe into the firing incident. He announced that to ensure peace in Bijepur block including Padagaon, BJP would take out a rally which will culminate at Barpali where a protest meeting will be held.

State BJP vice president Aswini Sarangi said there are gaping holes in the police investigation. Even locals are not ready to accept the story put forth by the cops. Police have a lot of explaining to do as main accused Khan is a known associate of Subrat Singh, the Labour Minister’s brother.