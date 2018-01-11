BHUBANESWAR: With complaints regarding distress sale of paddy pouring in, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed department concerned to ensure immediate payment of minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.

Taking stock of the paddy procurement at a high-level meeting here, Naveen said farmers having accounts in cooperative bank must get their dues within 24 hours while in case of other commercial banks the payment should reach within 72 hours. Stressing on registration of small and marginal farmers, the Chief Minister said all identified market yards should remain open during procurement season. Over 11 lakh farmers have been registered till January 9 against 9.77 lakh farmers during the same period last year.