BHUBANESWAR: IN a move that is aimed at distributing the workload and reducing burden on senior officers, Odisha Police are planning to empower constables and havildars with investigation of cases. According to police, about one lakh cases are registered on an average every year in Odisha.

The possibility of handing over higher responsibilities to constables and havildars was discussed in the recently held conference of DGPs and IGPs in Madhya Pradesh’s Tekanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other top officials had attended the event.

In States like New Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, among others, head constables have been empowered to investigate less significant cases. “The process of handing over investigation of cases to constables and havildars needs some legal amendments. We will examine this aspect in the State,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told The Express.

Besides empowering constables and havildars, other matters like curbing Left Wing Extremism in the country, coastal security, cyber security, social media, radicalisation and other range of security matters were taken up at the conference of DGPs and IGPs in the BSF Academy in Gwalior’s Tekanpur.