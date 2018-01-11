BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has initiated the process for rationalisation of teachers both at primary and secondary levels to fill up vacancies and streamline school education. The initiative is being taken up as per the Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital (SATH) programme under NITI Aayog.

The SATH team has identified that vacancies in headmaster and teacher posts are not only causing administrative hurdles in schools but also hampering academic process. At least 22 per cent vacancies have been found in secondary level alone causing problems for the schools to complete curriculum on time.

According to the new roadmap prepared for next three years, the School and Mass Education (SME) Department would start rationalisation of teachers after merger of schools having less than 20 students with those located on same campus or within 100-metre radius.

The vacancy in teacher and headmaster positions will be filled up in secondary schools, including the aided ones, while the Management Information System (MIS)-driven process will be adopted to ensure effective teacher rationalisation once a year.

Director of Elementary Education Chudamani Seth said, rationalisation of teachers will start after merger of schools as per pupil-teacher ratio (PTR). All schools will have, at least, two teachers as prescribed under Right to Education Act. It would resolve issues arising out of vacancies, he said.

The SME Department has decided to merge 4,200 schools before the next academic session in the first phase. Thereafter, the recruitment plan will be finalised and implemented during the coming academic years.

It has been planned to complete Phase-1 recruitment and transfer between March this year and April 2019 to fill up around 60 per cent vacancies. In Phase-2, steps would be taken to fill remaining vacancies and institutionalise recruitment and transfer policy between April 2019 and March 2020.

This apart, teachers will be imparted training to update their knowledge and in-school interventions will be implemented to increase learning outcome of students. Though the State has started multiple initiatives for teachers like guidebooks, teaching-learning materials and activity-based learning, those need to be modified and implemented properly.

“Remediation programme are crucial to address low learning levels of students by having structured time and material to teach students basic competencies. Similarly, teachers training is being made need-based and data-driven to ensure that they get right training. As planned, four subject experts from each district will be trained and they will act as master facilitators for next three years,” informed an official.