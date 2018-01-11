BHUBANESWAR: Sleuths of Chandaka Wildlife Division arrested a notorious poacher, Bishnu Charan Pradhan, from the protected area late on Tuesday.

What is intriguing is, he has no hands. Yet, he would drive four-wheelers, bike and even use fire arms with no difficulty whatsoever, forest officials said. Pradhan, 42, is known to be a hunter of small herbivores for sale of meat. This is the first time he was arrested.

Divisional Forest Officer of Chandaka Wildlife Division Kedar Swain said, a team was on the lookout for Pradhan for last two to three months. “We had pin-pointed information about his location and raided his house in Sundarpur vilage which is located close to the sanctuary. Later, he was arrested around midnight from the protected area,” he said. Two of his associates, however, managed to escape.

Pradhan, locally known as ‘Khandi’ (for not having hands) shuttled between two homes he had on the fringe areas of the sanctuary which gave him easy access into the forest. He had apparently lost his hands as a boy.

Though he was behind poaching of spotted deer, wild boar, barking deer and hare, he eluded arrest. From his possession, the forest officials recovered a muzzle-loading country-made gun.