BHUBANESWAR: With the Khandagiri Mela barely a fortnight away, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to bring out a public notice for allocation of makeshift shops.

At a preparatory meeting held here on Wednesday, rent for makeshift shops (pindi) was fixed at `5,500 which is `500 more than last year. The fair, also known as Magha Saptami Mela, witnesses huge footfall of visitors.

The civic body informed that temporary toilets and water kiosks will be set-up for the 10-day fair which begins January 24. A health camp will also be organised by National Health Mission (NHM). Anyone visiting the mela can avail the health care facility.

Besides installing CCTV cameras, the authorities also laid emphasis on adequate fire safety measures to avoid any untoward incident during the event.

“BMC and Commissionerate Police will conduct inspection at the venue and clear the encroachments ahead of the fair. We are giving priority to adequate fire safety measures during Magha Saptami Mela,” a civic body official said.

The meeting was attended by Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena apart from Deputy Mayor, Additional Commissioner, Fire Services officers, police and traffic officials among others.