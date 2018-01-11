JAJPUR: At least three persons including a woman sustained injuries after a defence personnel fired at them over a land dispute in Bharatpur village within Jenapur police limits here on Wednesday.

The injured are Sujata Pradhan and her two sons Ranjan and Bibek. The trio was rushed to Dharmasala CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Sources said Maheswar Das, a jawan in the Indian Army, was on his way to the local market on his motorcycle when he was intercepted by his neighbour Khirod Pradhan. When Maheswar wanted to know why he was stopped, Khirod allegedly started hurling abuses at him. In the meantime, Khirod’s wife Sujata and sons Bibek and Ranjan came out of their house and assaulted Maheswar mercilessly.

Jenapur IIC Susanta Kumar Das said there was a long standing land dispute between families of Maheswar and Khirod. On the day, Khirod found Maheswar alone on the village road and called his family members who overpowered and beat up the Army man. Maheswar sustained injuries in the attack.

In a fit of rage, Maheswar brought out his air gun and fired at Khirod’s family members, the IIC said and added that the trio has sustained minor injuries. Two separate complaints have been filed with in this connection and further investigation is on.