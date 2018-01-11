BHAWANIPATNA: Around 50 armed Maoists on Wednesday ransacked a camp office of a road construction project under PMGSY near Jamchan village in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district and set afire nine vehicles worth around `1.5 crore engaged in the work.

As per reports, the red rebels in uniforms landed at the spot in the early morning and warned the workers and officials who were sleeping in the camp to stop road construction. Later, they set the construction vehicles including one JCB, one tipper, four tractors, an earth moving vehicle, one excavator and a road roller on fire after dousing diesel. The vehicles belonged to Rajesh Thakur, who has been constructing the road from Function to Madam in the block. Around 15 staff of the contractor were present in the camp.

Later, the Maoists also pasted a leaflet demanding payment of daily wages of `200 for all workers and asked the contractor to construct the road with 5 feet width only. SDPO Biranchi Dehuri said further investigation into the matter is on.