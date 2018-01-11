KENDRAPARA: There has been a significant rise in the number of migratory birds visiting Bhitarkanika National Park. The Forest officials have recorded the presence of 1,12,937 avian guests in the park after the annual bird census. Last year, the bird count was 76,268. The increase is a whopping 36,669 birds this winter season.

Bhitarkanika DFO Bimal Prasanna Acharya said during the mid-winter migratory bird census, Forest officials monitored all the water bodies and mangrove forest areas of Bhitarkanika.

As many as 16 teams were engaged for the bird census. A total of 83 species of birds were found which include Black-winged stilt, Avocet, Yellow-Lapwing, Spoonbill, Large Whistling duck, Bare–headed goose, Black-headed gull, Godwit, Marsh Sandpiper, Open billed stork, Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Purple Heron, Night Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret, Grey-backed Shrike, Ruddy kingfisher, Red-necked Phalarrope, Western Reef Egret, Oriental Honey Buzzard, Blue-Winged Leaf bird, Great Thick-knee, Great Knot, Tawny Pipit, Goliath Heron, informed the DFO.

Hemanta Rout, an environmentalist and president of Marine Turtle and Mangrove Conservation Society of Rajnagar, said earlier, the avian species used to get sufficient fish and a serene environment in Satabhaya, Bagapatia, Agaranasi and other water bodies near the park. However, prawn mafia are destroying the ecology by converting the wetland into prawn farms.

“In 1981, noted ornithologist Dr Salim Ali had visited Bhitarkanika and suggested the Government to declare it as a Biosphere Reserve and get it surveyed by scientific organisations. But the suggestion has gone unheard,” Rout added.

Waterfowl number drops

Baripada: The number of water fowls arriving in Mayurbhanj district has dropped by 2,578. This was revealed by the two-day census in Baripada, Rairangpur and Karanjia territorial Forest Divisions of the district. The census put the figure of water fowls at 10,652 while the count was 13,230 last year. The annual census was conducted by officials of the three Forest Divisions. Baripada DFO Sayam Kumar Mallik attributed the drop to decrease in level of water bodies due to renovation work. This apart, some crusher units have come up near the forests and water bodies which has affected the temporary habitations of the birds, he added. Sources said last year, low pressure-induced rains had increased the level of over 90 water bodies due to which more birds arrived in the district.