BARIPADA: Three miscreants, including a girl, were thrashed by the masses at Odisha’s Baripada after being caught red-handed with 34 different ATM cards with a mala fide intention in a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM.

The police arrested the trio and took them to the Baripada police station.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the SBI ATM near NH 18 of Baripada town.

The looters arrived in a car to the spot and entered the ATM kiosk where a customer was withdrawing cash.

The trio snatched his ATM card saying that they will help him to withdraw money. When the man protested, they handed him a separate card from the number of ATM cards they had.

The man started shouting and a crowd gathered around for help. They then thrashed the miscreants.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baripada stated that investigation is going on.

No details of the three looters are revealed yet.