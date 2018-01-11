JEYPORE: With closure of mandis following dispute over delivery of custom milled rice (CMR), distress sale of paddy has been reported in several parts of the tribal-dominated Koraput district.

Sources said, the Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation had recently stopped paddy procurement for kharif marketing season abruptly after the rice millers met their ‘limited target’.

As a result of restriction on paddy procurement target, only seven lakh quintals have been procured so far, while more than 10 lakh quintals are yet to be purchased from farmers.

Taking advantage of the situation, private traders are purchasing paddy from the doorstep of farmers much below the minimum support price (MSP). This year, the MSP of common variety of paddy conforming to fair average quality (FAQ) is `1,550 per quintal, while Grade-A variety has been fixed at `1,590.

This year, the district administration had targeted to procure 14 lakh quintals of paddy from the registered farmers through 46 mandis. Initially, 43 millers who have delivered their CMR by September were allowed to participate in the procurement process. They were asked to procure paddy in the ratio of 1:6 over their security deposits with the Civil Supply Department.

Later, 47 millers, who had failed to deliver their CMR target by September, approached the department and sought more time. Following this, the Corporation allowed the millers to deliver their rice by December and participate in the procurement process. However, the millers were asked to procure paddy in the ratio of 1:1 ratio over their security deposits with the department. Later, the department also restricted 24 millers from participation in the procurement as they failed to deliver 10 per cent of CMR against their paddy.

Meanwhile, irate farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation if the State Government fails to resolve the matter soon.

District Civil Supply Officer BCH Dash said the issue would be resolved after arrival of the Managing Director of the corporation who is likely to visit the district to review paddy procurement soon.