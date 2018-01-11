BHUBANESWAR: With an eye on the 2019 elections, the State Government is likely to offer more sops to a cross-section of people, especially those in the lower economic bracket. It may introduce a pension scheme for the farmers in the annual budget for 2018-19.

Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera on Wednesday held a customary pre-budget consultation with former finance ministers, economists, academicians, policy makers and stakeholders of social sectors for the budget which is likely to presented in the third week of February.

Former Finance Minister Prafulla Ghadei, who was part of the consultative process, said a majority of the members emphasised that farmers should be brought under social security net through provision of a monthly pension. With the agriculture sector facing crisis due to recurring natural calamities, distress sale of paddy and farmers’ suicide, the State Government may take a call on the issue.

Similarly, the State Government is likely to make provision for appointment of village level agricultural workers (VLAWs) in each of the village to address the problems of farmers. With the BJP launching a State-wide agitation on farm issues, the State Government will have to prioritise the agriculture sector in a more focussed manner, sources said.

Expressing concern over large-scale vacancies in different departments, the members suggested that adequate provisions be made to fill up the vacant posts for proper and timely implementation of various welfare and development schemes. Higher budgetary allocations under plan scheme will be of no use if the allocated funds remain unspent, they said.

“We expect a good budget from the Government with emphasis on poverty eradication, health care, sanitation, agriculture, education and infrastructure development this year. The Government should fill up vacancies in order to implement all the schemes properly,” Ghadei said.

With the State Government focusing more on infrastructure and social sector, former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo said, the size of the budget is expected to cross `1.2 lakh crore. He felt that the Government may continue to give priority to agriculture and social sectors. Almost all the participants praised the fiscal management of the Government during the consultation.