PARADIP: Demanding compensation, hundreds of Chuna and Katakula villagers under Kujang tehsil, whose lands were acquired for the proposed Plastic Park here, sat on a dharna and halted construction of the project’s boundary wall on Tuesday.

They demanded employment for the members of displaced families and engagement as contractual labourers in the ongoing construction work. Last year, national oil major Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) signed a memorandum of understanding with Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) as an equity partner for setting up of the Plastic Park.

IDCO acquired more than 300 acres from Chuna, Katakula, Siju, Rangiagarh and other villages for setting up various ancillary industries of IOCL. About 120 acres had been spared for the proposed Plastic Park. IDCO had purchased these lands at a cost of `13 lakh per acre. However, villagers claimed that no initiative was taken to provide jobs to the affected villagers. After acquisition of land, IDCO had started constructing the boundary wall and administrative building since last year. However, frequent protests by villagers stalled the construction work on several occasions.

Despite assuring the villagers of considering their demands, IIDCO reportedly resumed the work without fulfilling its promise. This irked the villagers, who were once again up in arms against the project. “We are inviting the growth of industries. But the higher authorities must consider our demands,” said Sangram Kishore Beura, a protestor.