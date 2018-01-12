SAMBALPUR: Muthoot Finance has finally submitted the list of gold ornaments stolen from its branch on the busy Budharaja-Fatak main road within Ainthapali Police Station in broad daylight on December 28.

Sources said Muthoot Finance has claimed that the robbers took with them about 25 kgs of gold valued at `8 crore as per the present bullion rate in the market. Of the 48 drawers containing gold ornaments at Muthoot, robbers had laid their hands on 22.

While a police team continues to camp in a crime-prone neighbouring State, it is learnt that the cops have collected CCTV footage of four such robberies at Muthoot and are trying to find out similarities in the modus operandi including the heist at Sambalpur.

On the other hand, there is discontentment among customers of Muthoot who had mortgaged their gold for loans. The customers raised objection after they were informed that compensation will be paid to them as per the price of gold existing at the time of mortgage. However, the police assured them of finding out an amicable settlement of the issue.