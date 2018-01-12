TALCHER: Bharatpur coal mine of MCL here, which was paralysed by the affected villagers of Nakeipasi, resumed coal production on Thursday morning. The agitating villagers, who had shut down the mining, called off their strike after the intervention of the local administration.

At a meeting chaired by Collector Anil Kumar Samal, it was decided that all the job demands for eligible villagers will be met by the end of May. MCL directors JP Singh and LN Mishra and representatives of the village were present at the meeting.

SDPO H K Panda said all the 40 villagers, who were arrested on Wednesday, were released. But a case for obstructing mining operations has been registered against them at Colliery Police Station.

On Wednesday, the irate villagers trooped into the mining area and paralysed both production and transport demanding 648 jobs for land oustees immediately. The strike has not only hit coal production but has also affected coal supply to the Nalco plant.