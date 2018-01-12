Agitators protesting against Cuttack Municipal Corporation being taken away by police on Thursday | Express

CUTTACK: The Bharatiya Janata Party activists on Thursday hurled stones, eggs and tomatoes at police, injuring two of them, during a protest against the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over tardy implementation of sewerage projects in the City.

Nearly 500 BJP activists, agitating against corruption and slow progress of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Integrated Sanitation Project, tried to break barricades in front of CMC when police stopped them, leading to a scuffle.

The scuffle turned violent after the agitators hurled eggs, tomatoes and also pelted stones at police. Two cops, including an officer and constable, sustained head injuries while one person has been detained for attacking police.

Earlier, the BJP City unit activists took out a bike rally from College Square to CMC office at Choudhry Bazaar where they staged the protest meeting and demonstration.

At the meeting, the BJP leaders accused CMC of failing to provide basic amenities to people of Cuttack and indulging in gross irregularities and corruption. The party said people have lost their lives and many have been injured due to the irresponsible and unauthorised working method adopted by JICA authorities. The BJP activists also targeted local MLA Debasish Samantray for the problems.

The injured cops, Additional DCP Rajkishore Paikaray and OSAP Constable Bhujabal Majhi, were provided treatment while BJP activist Jyoti Ranjan Palai was detained at Purighat police station where a case has been registered in connection with the attack. Later, the party workers gheraoed the police station demanding Palai’s release.

However, city unit of BJP denied involvement of their activists in the incident and blamed ruling-BJD for the violence.