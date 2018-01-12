BHUBANESWAR: Even as the wholesale price of onion in major vegetable mandis of the State remained stable at Rs 3,500 per quintal for over a week, the retail prices stayed firmly above Rs 50 a kg, thanks to inertia of the enforcement agencies of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

“We fail to understand why retailers are selling onion at Rs 50 a kg when they buy it at Rs 35 a kg from the mandi. What is surprising is that the consumers are not protesting when the Government machinery has failed to control the soaring price by cracking down on unscrupulous traders,” general secretary of Odisha Byabasai Mahasangha Sudhakar Panda said. Since the Government is keeping a tab on the prices of essential commodities on daily basis, it is their look out to ensure that commodities are made available to the consumers at reasonable prices at retails points.

The market intelligence wing of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has the responsibility to impose stock limits on onion and crack down on hoarding. But nothing is happening for obvious reasons, he rued.

Ideally, onion should be sold at Rs 40 a kg in the retail market as a margin of Rs 5 per kg is enough for the retailers to make a good profit, said Shakti Shankar Mishra, seceratry of the Aeiginia Potato Merchants Association.

The source price of onion, Nasik in Maharashtra being the major supplier of the vegetable, is ruling high due to shortfall in production in Andhra Pradesh and Karanatak, the two other States which also meet Odisha’s demand. The onion production has fallen short by 8 to 10 per cent due to unseasonal rains in major producing States including Karanataka and Andhra Pradesh. The production of the vegetable this year is about 22 million tonne as against 24 million tonne last year, Panda said adding, the prices will cool down after arrival of the new harvest.

While the daily requirement of edible bulb in the State is about 1,500 tonnes, there is a short supply of about 200-300 tonnes. Bhubaneswar, one of the major mandis of the State, is getting a normal supply of about 150 tonne every day, Mishra said.