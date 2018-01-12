BHUBANESWAR: The Centre for High Technology (CHT), an unit of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in association with Indian Oil Corporation will organise the Refining and Petrochemicals Technology meet here from January 13.

Around 900 oil industry professionals, including 100 foreign delegates from 44 global companies, are expected to participate in the three-day meet which will be inaugurated by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The meet to be based on the theme ‘Emerging trends in downstream hydrocarbon sector’, will facilitate invaluable exchange of global benchmark practices on technological advancements in the hydrocarbon sector, petrochemicals, electric vehicles and impact on refining business, energy conservation and obtaining fuel from biomass, said CHT Additional Director U Deka. For the first time, delegates from countries like Russia, Japan, China, Malaysia and UAE, will participate. Japan ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatu has given consent to attend the meet, he said.

Leading global consultants, technology providers, catalyst manufacturers like Shell, Honeywell UOP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Haldor Topsoe, Axens, DuPont, KBR, GTC, ICIS, Invista, Bechtel, Fluor Daniel, Linde, Dow, JNC Japan, Petronas, GC Russia, KNT Russia, TCC China, Albemarle will be participating in the meet. Around 12 stalls are likely to be put up by reputed vendors, consultants and service providers to showcase their technology, products and services. A report on “Enhancing Refinery Capacity by 2040” will also be released during the meet.