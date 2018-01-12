BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up an integrated naphtha cracker plant urgently for development of Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip.

The naphtha cracker unit would provide possibility of maximising production of ethylene, propylene, butadene and aromatic cuts, the Chief Minister said and added that “These will work as feedstock for a variety of industries that could serve the increasing demand of petrochemical products in the country across sectors such as textiles, polymers, pharmaceutical and speciality chemicals.”

In the meeting held on January 30, 2014, the Chief Minister had said that under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, establishment of a naphtha cracker plant was planned and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was advised to evolve a time-bound plan for producing power from gas instead of naphtha. Subsequently, the Chief Secretary also requested the Cabinet Secretary in a letter on May 2, 2015 to intervene into the matter to impress on IOCL to establish the cracker unit.

Naveen requested Modi to ask IOCL to take up development of naphtha cracker and downstream units on priority. “It is also important that development of common infrastructure and utilities at PCPIR is taken up concurrently and necessary financial support from the Centre is extended for the success of the project,” he said and added, “This would help in spurring industrial as well as overall socio-economic development of the region.”