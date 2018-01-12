BHUBANESWAR: The Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) planned at Baramunda here would have a unique identity of a modern urban centre while giving special attention to differently-abled passengers.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) presented the design concept of ISBT to the State Government on Thursday. The concept has been designed by Delhi-based Integrated Multi-modal Transit System Limited, which won the bid for architectural design and market assessment studies in September last year.

The state-of-the-art bus terminal, estimated at `180 crore, will be built over 15 acres out of which four acres have been earmarked for commercial purposes. Contractor selection would be over by March and construction is likely to start by June. Phase-I of the project would be completed by June 2019, BDA officials said.

The terminal will be spread across 9,839 square metres and the ground floor would cover 4,343 square metres. The entire terminal will be built over 5,496 square metres. Similarly, the commercial area will be built over 21,350 square metres having ground and five floors. The commercial area would have a basement parking spread across 9,000 square metres and a capacity of 300 equivalent car space (ECS).

The design components include commercial office space, retail area, multi-level car parking and open public space. The terminal would also have passenger pick-up and drop-off facilities for private and pre-paid private vehicles, pre-paid auto-rickshaws, taxis, cycle rickshaws and taxi-aggregator vehicles like Ola and Uber. Other facilities like Wi-Fi connectivity, area wide real-time parking information display system, passenger information display and announcement system and CCTV surveillance will also be ensured. Special attention has been given to passenger information centre and parking facility exclusively for differently-abled people.

“ISBT in Baramunda would represent the culture and architectural elements used in buildings and monuments of Bhubaneswar. The terminal would also have a unique identity of a modern urban centre. The terminal would create a safe and integrated experience for the passengers arriving via bus or other intermediate public transport (IPT),” a BDA official said.